Association of Concerned Ghanaians in Europe congratulates Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The Association of Concerned Ghanaians in Europe (ACGIE) wishes to congratulate President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Ghana

It is our hope and expectation that the President-elect and the New Patriotic Party would continue to initiate and implement policies and programmes that will benefit all citizens of Ghana irrespective of party affiliation, religious inclination or ethnic background



We also want to congratulate the former President and Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for putting up a good fight and wish them better luck next time.



ACGIE further wishes to thank and congratulate the Jane Mensah-led electoral commission for the hard work in ensuring a peaceful, fair and transparent election in the midst of the COVIT 19 Pandemic and its attendance challenges.



ACGIE recognises and respects the critical role that the good people of Ghana played in the entire process- before, during and after the elections. Indeed, the people of Ghana have demonstrated to the world that the democratic experiment that we embarked upon since 1992 is gradually evolving into an a mature democracy



With the elections over and a winner declared, it is the legitimate demand and expectation of the Ghanaian people that the two main political parties work together through consensus building and cooperation in the national interest.



Consequently, both the NPP and NDC should at all times put the national interest first and above their narrow partisan interest. The 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential elections send a clear message to the two main political parties (NPP & NDC) that any political party that fails the test of consensus and cooperation would be shown the exit come 2024

Long Live Ghana



Signed



Kwaku A. Gyinde



Executive Secretary



Association of Concerned Ghanaians in Europe (ACGIE)



