Attorney General petitioned to intervene in Big Stone Mining saga

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice

The Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce has expressed concern about the 'takeover' of a mining firm, by a group of policemen, located at Bogoso in the Western Region.

This comes on the back of an ongoing dispute over the equity shareholding of a Chinese mining firm, Big Stone Company Limited, which is currently under trial in an Accra High Court.



In a petition to the Attorney General sighted by GhanaWeb, the Commerce described the operations of some Chinese mining firms in the country as rather ‘unfortunate’ and called for measures to address them.



“We believe that Ghana is a sovereign country ruled by law. Chinese companies come to Ghana for investment and construction, which helps local economic development, increase tax revenues and increases the employment rate of local employees”



“The local judicial system should protect the basic rights of our Chinese companies and the personal safety of Chinese employees as well as the employment needs of the local employees,” it added.



The Chamber however called on the Judiciary and the Ghana Police Service to use the fairness and impartiality of the law to crack down on illegal mining activities which have been rampant across the country.



Background

The Ghana Police Headquarters, per a wireless message, signed by the Director General, Police Legal and Prosecutions, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, directed the Western Regional Police Command on September 1, 2022, to withdraw the men at the factory but the directive.



On August 21, 2022, the Attorney General, in a letter to the IGP titled, “ Re-Petition for Redress in the Matter of Wan Shanghong, alias Magee Yang Liu vs Big Stone Mining Limited and 6 others”, also stated that the office had received a request for the police to stop the continuous abuse of the rights of the petitioners in the shareholding matter involving the company



Read the full statement:







MA/FNOQ