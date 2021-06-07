Audiomack collaborates with Y 107.9FM Accra to delight drivetime listeners

Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships of Audiomack Africa, Charlotte Bwana

Music streaming platform, Audiomack has teamed up with leading radio station, Y 107.9FM Accra to broadcast ‘Audiomack Hour: Brought to you by Audiomack’ which features the top 10 songs being listened to by Ghanaians, off the Audiomack charts.

The music programme which premiered on June 1st 2021 and running till 31st August 2021, is scheduled to air on Y FM’s biggest show – Dryve of your Lyfe, hosted by Kojo Manuel, from 3pm GMT to 7pm GMT on weekdays.



Audiomack Hour has been specially curated to provide a thrilling musical experience by ensuring listeners are entertained while on the move with the hottest tracks from around the world.



Speaking on the partnership, Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships of Audiomack Africa highlighted Audiomack’s passion for consistently providing Ghanaians with easy access to quality music.



She said “At Audiomack, our mission is to democratize music streaming and we have created yet another avenue for the wider Ghanaian audience to explore, experience and enjoy the exciting musical experience offered on the Audiomack app. We are excited for the opportunity to connect further with the Ghanaian market by leveraging a platform like Y 107.9FM who shares in our vision to move music forward.”



With Y 107.9FM's core listenership being the youth, this partnership will create an avenue for a huge percentage of this demographic to immerse themselves in the world of Audiomack where both creators and listeners get served the very best in music services and experiences.



Also commenting, Eddy Blay, Programs Manager of Y 107.9 FM, Accra said, “We are purely for the 'young and young at heart', and that is why we are excited to join forces and resources with Audiomack who has a common goal to reach more people through the music we serve. From the freshest tracks to top-notch playlists, we want to spread the magic of music from Ghana to the world.”

This initiative comes on the heels of Audiomack’s partnership with Beat 99.9FM Lagos which was designed to provide clutter-breaking content to Nigerians. With a presence in all 54 African countries, Audiomack aims to democratize music streaming by providing accessibility for all.



About Audiomack



Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that allows artists, labels, and distributors to share unlimited music, and fans to discover new artists, songs, albums, mixtapes, playlists, podcasts and more. Breaking the best and hottest new music through a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists, Audiomack showcases music’s up-next stars.



Download the Audiomack app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.



About Y 107.9FM



YFM is Ghana’s number one music station radio station under the Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) and broadcast on triangular dials including 107.9 Mhz in Accra, 97.9 Mhz in Takoradi and 102.5 Mhz in Kumasi. YFM characterizes their core audience as “young Ghanaians who are imaginative, curious and ambitious. They are continuously seeking new ways to improve their lives and their communities so that they are able to lead successful and rewarding lives.