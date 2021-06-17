Audiomack donates $5,000 to social impact initiative, Youngtrepreneurs

Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack Africa

In line with its commitment to moving music forward, Audiomack has donated $5,000 to Youngtrepreneurs, a social youth-impact organization geared towards creating opportunities for African creatives to be seen, heard, and compensated for the long term through their various creative vocational-led workshops.

The donation will support a four-day workshop scheduled to take place from July 15th -18th, 2021 at BBnz Live in Accra, Ghana and geared towards the technical development of creatives in the music production sector. The funds will be used to enable the programme’s success and will cover the cost of the workshop’s location, catering for participants, guest instructor fees, signage and sound system/projector.



Speaking about the donation, Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack Africa said, “At Audiomack, our mission is to move music forward and this means empowering the next generation of creatives.



We are constantly finding ways to give back to communities where we operate while supporting the future of the music industry and we are thankful for the opportunity to realize this goal through this partnership with Youngtrepreneurs. With this donation, we aim to not only upskill the next generation of African creatives but ultimately promote African music.”



Also commenting, Scilla Owusu, Founder of Youngtrepreneurs said, “Our mission at Youngtrepreneurs is to create a conducive environment and opportunities for young African entrepreneurs to exist and confidently explore and embrace their vision.



We are excited to combine efforts with Audiomack who shares our vision to accelerate growth in the African creative industry. We also call on like-minded individuals and organizations to support this cause and help make and drive the region’s creative ecosystem forward.”

The workshop will cover topics focusing on music production, building client relationships, publishing rights, royalties, intellectual property protection and more.



In addition, participating music producers will have an opportunity to present their instrumentals to Shatta Wale, and the creator with the most outstanding beat gets to work with the dancehall star for their own single. The prize package also includes a music video and a robust distribution, PR and marketing campaign.



Music producers across Africa are eligible to apply and have the option to either join the session virtually or physically in Ghana. Application deadline ends 10th July 2021 and to apply, visit www.theyoungtrepreneurs.com



With a presence in all 54 African countries, Audiomack remains committed to connecting with its African audience by investing resources into the region’s culture and communities.