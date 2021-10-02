Cocoa

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced that THE average price of cocoa decreased marginally by 1 percent to trade at US$2,555.9 per tonne.

This comes on the back of increased supply from major cocoa producers.



Similarly, the BoG said gold prices also declined by 3.9 percent to average US$1,789.6 per fine ounce.



The central bank said this is due to pressures from the strong US dollar.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison announced this during the 102nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference.



The average price of crude oil went up by 40.4 percent to



US$70.5 per barrel driven by supply shortfalls and increased demand as economies reopen.