Awake Purified Drinking Water wins ultimate award at Ghana Beverages Awards

Awake Purified Drinking Water has been adjudged the topmost winner at the fifth edition of the prestigious Ghana Beverages Awards (GBA).

A product of Kasapreko Company Limited, Awake Water earned the most public votes against Voltic Natural Mineral Water, Bel Active, Bel Aqua Mineral Water, Coca Cola and Guinness Foreign Extra Stout in the keenly contested ‘Product of the Year’ Category.



Being organised virtually for the second year running, the awards ceremony was streamed online and telecast live on eTV Ghana, GTV and Citi TV. Held under the theme, "Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry,” the event was aimed at putting the spotlight on the local beverage industry while promoting both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, lauded the stakeholders and industry players for contributing in diverse ways to ensure a successful event every year.



“It truly feels like yesterday when the first edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards was held in 2017. Being in the fifth year, we believe as organisers that Ghana Beverage Awards has indeed come a long way.



Undoubtedly, the successes chalked over the years could not have been possible without the support of our stakeholders and industry players whose participation and interest in seeing that GBA grows to the level where it will be widely known locally, in the sub-region and internationally knows no boundaries. Truly, as organisers, we do not take your contribution for granted,” he said.



Gerald Bonsu, Commercial Director at Kasapreko Company Ltd., in his response to the award, expressed appreciation to all their patrons for voting.

“We are very excited about this award and we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone who voted and continues to patronize our products. Kasapreko Company Ltd. is very grateful for your support.”



In the build-up to this year’s awards, a GBA segment was introduced on partner radio and TV stations to allow the beverage companies share their expectations ahead of this year’s awards and also to share titbits on consumption of different types of beverages and the appropriate use of stemware.



GBA 2020 also saw the classification of Cocoa/Chocolate Product of the Year and Dairy Product of the Year as two separate categories unlike previous years in acknowledgement of feedback from our stakeholders.



Ghana Beverages Awards is organised by Global Media Alliance with support from Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Consumer Protection Agency and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG) and Perception Management International.



It is partnered by Citi FM, Citi TV, Business and Financial Times, Business zone online, e.TV Ghana, Happy FM, YFM on the media front.