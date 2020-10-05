Awake Purified Water donates GHC150,000 to National Cardiothoracic Center

The donation is part of the company's CSR activities

Source: Awake Purified Water

The newly commissioned factory for Kasapreko Company Limited in the Ashanti region is expected to triple the current production level of Awake Purified Water, one of the product range of Kasaperko company Ltd.

As part of its objectives, the company hopes to generate enough revenue to help increase its support to the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



This was revealed by Marketing Manager of Kasapreko Company Ltd, Mr. Evans Kwofie. He disclosed this when his outfit made a donation of Ghs 150,000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The donation derived out of profits made in the second and third quarters of 2020, adds up to a cumulative amount of Ghs1.4m since 2016.



As part of its corporate social responsibility activities over the years, Awake Purified Drinking Water donates to the National Cardiothoracic Centre, through a project dubbed One4Life. The project aims to financially support the less privileged and disadvantaged who cannot afford medical care, including heart surgeries.



Mr. Evans Kwofie noted that the staff and management of Kasapreko Company Ltd. believe strongly in giving back to society, adding that the donation could not have been possible without our Consumers, Distributors and Sellers of Awake Purified Drinking Water.

"We've been doing this since 2016 and we've been consistent. No brand in Ghana has been able to represent its promise like Awake Purified Drinking Water," he said. "For now, I can confidently say that we have been able to donate Ghs 1.4 Million, which is unprecedented."



"Over 83 patients have received support from monies we've given out since 2016, and there are a lot of people actually waiting to receive support from us. So we are here for a very big purpose; to add up to the Ghs1.4m.''



Executive Director of the Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr. Lawrence Sereboe, who received the cheque on behalf the Centre expressed gratitude to Awake Purified Drinking Water and Kasapreko Company Ltd. for sustaining their commitment to the centre.



He also entreated corporate bodies and individuals to follow suit and support the centre. He further appealed to Kasapreko Company Ltd. to continue to donate more to the center. Additionally, he urged the public to remain cautious in order to avoid contracting COVID-19.



"COVID-19 has really caused a lot of problems, especially for people with heart diseases. Despite the decline in active cases, we must not lose sight of the virus. Let us all try to avoid testing positive by observing the protocols laid out."he concluded.

Kasapreko Company Ltd. is today the largest producer of carbonated soft drinks and alcohol in the country, and boasts of the most diverse product range for variant consumer preferences.













