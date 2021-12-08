Award contracts based on merits not politics – Western Regional Minister

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Political infiltration stifles growth of businesses

Businesses should adopt best practices to be able to grow



Entrepreneurship and private sector businesses have a critical impact on the economy



Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has urged the private sector to ensure that the contracts they award to people are based on their qualifications instead of their political affiliation.



According to him, the practice of being politically biased stifles the growth of businesses.



“Most times we attach so much politics to our work; a contract which should get to someone with requisite qualification gets to the wrong hands because he or she does not belong to a particular political party,” he said.



He noted that this does not help development to thrive reiterating that entrepreneurship and private sector businesses have a critical impact in forming the scene of a country’s economy

The minister was speaking at the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce (GNCCI) Annual Business Meeting in Takoradi, on the theme ‘The Role of The Private Sector in Enterprise-Western Region’.



He stated that there is the need for government and public agencies to urge businesses to “get partnership agreements, pay taxes and be courageous when borrowing to build your business”.



According to him, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the global targets to meet if businesses in the Western Region and indeed Ghana, are to be competitive beyond the shores.



He intimated the need for the youth to be empowered with knowledge and employable skills as well as the right attitudes and character traits to aspire to do better than they are doing now. He however assures of government’s efforts in developing the private sector.



“I wish to reiterate that government appreciates the important role the private sector especially the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues to play in the socio-economic development of the Western Region in particular and the country in general. We assure you of the fullest support and cooperation of the RCC and the MMDAs in your endeavour,” he added.