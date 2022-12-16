Awareness creation and environmental education critical to climate change efforts – Luigi Houdson

Luigi Houdson

As part of efforts to create environmental awareness through music, arts and culture, a team of individuals has created the Tribaverse festival.

The festival will focus on music, arts and culture to create environmental awareness in a bid to solve climate change issues through the exhibition of diverse African cultures.



Co-founder of the festival, Luigi Houdson said proceeds earned from the initiative will go towards supporting environmentally friendly practices and funding research projects.



“We are very much concerned about the environment and as environmentalists, we are keen on undertaking afforestation projects, and environmental cleaning projects with the proceeds from the festival. The choice of Aburi gardens for the festival aligns with our mandate and the green scenery is one that will boost this environmental initiative.”



“Patrons can expect a rich culture of display through music and arts in a bid to create awareness and help address solve climate change concerns which have been topical in our globe. We all must come on board to safeguard our environment to protect our future”

Luigi Houdson also noted that the festival seeks to leverage educational awareness toward addressing environmental and climate change issues.



Meanwhile, the festival will feature spectacular performances from Ghana and the diaspora with acts such as Kwesi Arthur, Camidoh, Sefa, Joey B, Sauti Sol, G Money, King Promise, Kofi Jamar, Temple XTD, and many more.



It is inspired by a unifying theme to promote and showcase the different genres of African music and celebrate the traditions that shape our communities.