0
Menu
Business

Awareness creation and environmental education critical to climate change efforts – Luigi Houdson

Capturefsrdffsfrt Luigi Houdson

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of efforts to create environmental awareness through music, arts and culture, a team of individuals has created the Tribaverse festival.

The festival will focus on music, arts and culture to create environmental awareness in a bid to solve climate change issues through the exhibition of diverse African cultures.

Co-founder of the festival, Luigi Houdson said proceeds earned from the initiative will go towards supporting environmentally friendly practices and funding research projects.

“We are very much concerned about the environment and as environmentalists, we are keen on undertaking afforestation projects, and environmental cleaning projects with the proceeds from the festival. The choice of Aburi gardens for the festival aligns with our mandate and the green scenery is one that will boost this environmental initiative.”

“Patrons can expect a rich culture of display through music and arts in a bid to create awareness and help address solve climate change concerns which have been topical in our globe. We all must come on board to safeguard our environment to protect our future”

Luigi Houdson also noted that the festival seeks to leverage educational awareness toward addressing environmental and climate change issues.

Meanwhile, the festival will feature spectacular performances from Ghana and the diaspora with acts such as Kwesi Arthur, Camidoh, Sefa, Joey B, Sauti Sol, G Money, King Promise, Kofi Jamar, Temple XTD, and many more.

It is inspired by a unifying theme to promote and showcase the different genres of African music and celebrate the traditions that shape our communities.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt