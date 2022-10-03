Axis Drone Surveys: The Ghanaian drone company transforming economic sectors with drone data

The company recognizes the need for drone technology in key sectors of the economy

Source: Axis Drone Surveys

Civilian Drone technology was introduced to Ghana in 2015 primarily for videography and photography, however, the industry has since evolved into a conduit for economic transformation.

Since 2019, Axis Drone Surveys has strategically positioned itself as a market leader in providing world-class drone surveying and mapping services. These services cut across the economic sectors of agriculture, health, urban development, infrastructure, mining, and energy.



The company recognizes the need for drone technology in these industries and provides solutions that are fast, accurate, safe and very cost effective. Axis also boasts a stellar safety record and has been duly certified by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as required by law.



Axis Drone Surveys’ service offerings are tailored to address the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Its Recent projects have tackled the SDGs of Climate Action, No Poverty, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and Sustainable Cities and Communities.



The company has made significant contributions to the energy sector by working with institutions that deploy electricity to rural communities both in Ghana and Liberia. In the agricultural sector, Axis Drone Surveys collaborates with developmental institutions to create project monitoring, audit and evaluation systems for farm project financing.



Axis has grown organically over time through client referrals and recommendations.



However, challenges are inevitable for a young start-up especially in its budding stage.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on its business growth and operations. Nevertheless, through innovation and improvisation the company was able to explore new avenues for revenue generation, such as the mining sector.



According to Goldman Sachs Research, the global drone business market opportunity was worth $100 Billion between 2016 and 2020. This projection is steadily growing with key opportunities being created in drone manufacturing and sales, drone services and drone training.



Ghana is a significant player in the African drone space because it currently has the largest drone delivery network in the world.



This has created a conducive environment for young Ghanaians to excel in the industry.



Axis Drone Surveys recognizes the importance of technology in economic transformation. With that focus, the company facilitates mentorship programs for the youth in partnership with academic institutions such as Open Labs.



The business hopes to develop new collaborations and have a greater impact on Africa and the world. Ultimately, the company aims to RESHAPE AFRICA WITH DRONE DATA