Ayalolo is safest of all commercial transports – Head of Operations

File Photo: An Ayalolo bus

Head of Operations at the Ayalolo Transport System, Charles Annan, says the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is the safest means of transportation in Ghana.

Charles Annan boasted that they are statistics with the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) to prove and validate his assertion.



Speaking on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on why the Ayalolo buses must be and are the preferred means of transportation regardless of the seeming limitations, he stated, “even now because of safety concerns, Ayalolo is the most preferred choice even in the midst of traffic situations because it is much safer to travel in than any other vehicle.



You can check from the MTTD and their statistics on road accident rates to find out if Ayalolo has any significant accident rates. The statistics are there to prove what I am saying.”



Explaining the concept of Ayalolo, he indicated that the system is meant to reduce the traffic situation in the country’s major cities.



“Ayalolo is a concept that came out of the urban transport project. It sought to come up with a regulatory framework within the transport space to set up a connection between the big bus operations and feeder road system and ensure they are properly aligned.



So that when for example I am coming from Adenta or I stay at Ashaley Botwe and I work at the ministries, there should be a vehicle which will take me to a central holding point and a big bus will take me home.

This way I don’t have to drive my car into the city center so that concept will help us reduce the number of cars on our roads, so the big buses can transport the people in masses to their various locations and that way we will reduce the effects of traffic on the road.”



According to him, for the BRT system to function effectively, some infrastructure needs to be put in place to allow the buses to move freely.



“You need a properly programmed traffic so the buses have priority over other cars. You need another system where passengers can know the specific times at which the buses come and go. Some of these infrastructures are available whilst others are not.”



The Ayalolo Transport system operates in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape coast and Ho. The buses aside from being of high quality are also safe and convenient to travel in.



Aayololo is a Bus Rapid Transit System, that was inaugurated on the 25th of November 2016, in Ghana which is operational in Accra the Capital.



Bus Rapid Transit systems are special because particular lines are dedicated for the buses which allow them to move faster through traffic, along their routes.