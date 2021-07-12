Ghana has currently been saddled with a number of judgements debt for breaches of contracts or terminations of concession agreements.

The trend has been ongoing for decades with the burden to be placed on the ordinary citizen.



As part of the calls, former deputy finance minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, in 2019, called for the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to provide a breakdown of a judgement debt owed and receipts.



In an interaction outside the floor of Parliament in July 2019, Ato Forson alleged the finance ministry had paid monies to a number of persons and companies which resulted in judgement debt payment.

“We are hearing that the likes of McDan, Bank Switch and even the Special Prosecutor have been paid an amount of judgement debt and as to whether they qualify to receive that money is something that needs to be investigated and that is why I requested for the minister responsible for finance to give us a breakdown.”



Watch Cassiel Ato Forson’s interview as first published in 2019 on GhanaWeb:



