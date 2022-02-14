BOST earmarks GH¢200 million for transformation of petroleum sector

Managing Director of BOST, Edwin Alfred Provencal

Investment going towards automation and upgrade of depots

BOST to explore supply of LPG – Provencal



BOST keen on utilizing investment for efficiency and service delivery



The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) has earmarked about GH¢200 million intended for several projects aimed at transforming Ghana’s petroleum sector.



According to Edwin Provencal, who is Managing Director of BOST, the investment will go towards the automation and upgrade of all the company’s depots across the country into modern standard ones.



In an interaction with Graphic Online, the BOST CEO said, “These projects are expected to generate jobs for players in the private sector, as well as protect Ghana’s highways against deterioration as a result of the movement of heavy-duty trucks transporting fuel products from Accra to Kumasi.”

“We will start with the procurement processes this quarter [2022] to ensure that we get the right companies to help us update and automate our depots. Despite the achievements we have chalked up, we still think we need to go full-blown automation to be able to become more competitive,” he is quoted by Graphiconline.com.



He added that the investment will further go towards the transportation of petroleum products both domestically and in exports.



In addition to this, the BOST CEO said his outfit is exploring venturing into the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas across the country.



“Wherever we have a depot, we will put an LPG plant there to help in the transition from fossil fuel to gas, in line with climate action plans and the President’s initiative on clean fuels,” he concluded.