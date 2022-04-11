0
BOST’s 'Deferred Tax Obligation' claim beats financial knowledge – Alex Mould

Alex Mould Former CEO of National Petroleum Authority, Alex Mould

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A finance expert has critiqued the press release by the management of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) to correct a misinformation captured in the SIGA State Owned Enterprises 2020 Report.

In the said press release, BOST challenged that, the SIGA Report claiming that BOST recorded a loss of GHC400 million was not accurate. The company claim it rather recorded an operating profit before tax of GHC30million.

The release issued last week and signed by the Managing Director, Edwin Provencal, indicated that, “the revaluation which was a deliberate decision to enhance the reporting of the company led to a deferred tax obligation of GHC292,935,973 compared to the net loss of GHC291,017,758, a difference of GHC1,918,215 (Appendix 1). The increase in the value of the revalued assets also resulted in increased depreciation charges which further reduced the bottom-line or the profit for the year."

But, the ‘deferred tax obligation’ aspect beats the financial reporting knowledge of the finance expert. This led him to ask questions in awe.

“I don’t understand this analysis, especially, on the unpaid taxes obligation. Is that not illegal?”, the Former Executive Director at Standard Chartered Bank, Alex Mould quizzed in reaction to a part of the press statement of BOST quoted above.

“Unless he is talking about timing differences between financial reporting and tax reporting, that is, defered tax liabilities; which I do not think he was,” he added.

Mr Mould, also a former CEO of National Petroleum Authority and GNPC further quizzed that, “Investment mark-to-market losses will reflect in impairments. How will you be taxed, that is, asked to make a tax payment for a unrealized gain in any asset revaluation?.”

