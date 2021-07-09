BOST to build LPG tanks across its depots

Mr. Edwin Provencal, MD of BOST and others in a group photograph

Source: GNA

Mr. Edwin Provencal, Managing Director (MD) of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), says plans are in place to build Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanks across all BOST Depots to help increase gas supply in the country.

“We have started a front-end engineering design and we hope that by end of next year, we will have LPG tank farms in every Depot”.



He made this known, at Buipe, when BOST held a performance assessment engagement with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and a tour of Buipe BOST Depot facilities.



He said the move was part of the Company’s strategy of aggressively growing its business by developing a network of storage tanks, pipelines, and other bulk transportation infrastructure throughout the country.



The engagement provided a platform for BOST to share its success stories and challenges with stakeholders as part of efforts to promote probity and accountability.



Mr. Provencal said, “our vision going forward, is to grow our business aggressively and we have identified LPG as one of the opportunities for our growth strategy, and that means there are plans to build LPG tanks across all our Depots”.

The BOST MD indicated that the LPG tanks would contribute to meeting the growing demand of LPG products by consumers in the country, adding that, it would generate more revenue for the government to undertake its development projects.



Mr. Provencal noted that 75 percent of repair works had been carried out on its revenue-earning assets as of the first quarter of 2021.



He was confident that 97 percent of repair works would be done by end of the year.



Mr. Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), commended BOST for work done so far on instituting measures to improve on its facilities to enhance their work.



He called on the management of the Company to stock up its storage facilities with adequate petroleum products to ensure fuel prices were stable.