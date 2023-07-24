BREAKING: Bank of Ghana hikes monetary policy rate to 30%

Mon, 24 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana has hiked the monetary policy rate by 0.5 percentage points from 29.5% to 30%
Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison said this at a press briefing on July 24, 2023 in Accra.
More soon...
