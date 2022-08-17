BREAKING: BoG hikes monetary policy rate by 300 basis points, stands at 22%

Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana has increased the monetary policy rate by 300 basis points to hit 22% from an earlier 19% rate.

This comes after an emergency meeting was held on August 17, 2022, to address the hike in inflation rates which currently stands at an all-time high of 31.7%.



The Central Bank in an August 17 statement said, "Under the circumstances, and considering the risks to the inflation outlook, the Committee decided on a 300 basis points increase in the Monetary Policy Rate to 22 percent."



It also said "The latest consumer price index release showed that the headline inflation accelerated further for the eleventh consecutive month to 31.7 percent in July 2022, from 29.8 percent in June 2022. This was driven by both food and nonfood price pressures.



Food inflation rose to 32.3 percent in July 2022 from 30.7 percent in June 2022. Similarly, non-food inflation increased to 31.3 percent from 29.1 percent in June 2022, contributing 55 percent to the rise in headline inflation in July 2022."



According to the BoG, these happenings including the weakening of the Ghana cedi have pushed the economy into heightening uncertainties leading to the increase in the policy rate.

However, the Central Bank said in order to boost the supply of foreign exchange to the economy, it is working collaboratively with the mining firms, international oil companies, and their bankers to purchase all foreign exchange arising from the voluntary repatriation of export proceeds from mining, and oil and gas companies.



"This will strengthen the central bank’s foreign exchange auctions," the statement read.



Read the BoG's full statement below:



