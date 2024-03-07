BREAKING: Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah reported dead

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah

A deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah has been reported dead, according to an Asaase Radio report.

The portal said his demise was confirmed by a close source to the family.



John Kumah is the current Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region.



He is also a former Chief Executive Officer of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) which focused on providing the needed capital and training for startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

Dr John Kumah before his passing was a lawyer, entrepreneur and politician.



He has over 15 years experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, and supporting youth development.