BREAKING: Ken Ofori-Atta exits as Finance Minister after 7 years

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta has exited his role as Minister of Finance of Economic Planning after a seven-year period.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a reshuffle of ministerial appointees on the back of reports of a massive shake-up in his final year in office.



Ken Ofori-Atta who has served as Finance Minister for about 7 years will now be replaced by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam who was serving as Minister of State in charge at the Finance Ministry.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, will now serve as the Minister of Works and Housing while Andrew Egyapa Mercer moves to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



Other notable changes in Akufo-Addo's government include Francis Asenso Boakye who will serve as Minister for Roads and Highways, Henry Quartey to the Interior Ministry and Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye to the Health Ministry.

See the full list below







More soon...