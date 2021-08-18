BSB to achieve financially inclusive, economically empowered society – Addison

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr. Ernest Addison has said that the Business Sans Borders (BSB) project is an initiative between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Bank of Ghana (BOG), and the Ministry of Finance, which seeks to develop a network of digital platforms to serve as a global public infrastructure to facilitate cross-border trade.

The BSB project was initiated in 2019, under the direction of H.E. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and H.E. Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore.



The objective was to collaborate and leverage the capabilities of digital technology to expand the frontiers of businesses, especially Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana and Singapore. Since then, the Bank of Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Monetary Authority of Singapore to collaborate on projects of mutual interest in the furtherance of the BSB project objectives.



Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the BSB in Accra on Wednesday, August 18, Dr. Addison said “Broadly, this project is aligned with the government’s national digitization agenda, as well as the Bank of Ghana’s cash lite and financial inclusion agenda, which has led to the implementation of widespread reforms in the payment and settlement systems. More recently, the reforms in the financial services industry in collaboration with stakeholders have paved the way for the expansive delivery of digital financial services in the eco-system.



“One of the objectives of the payment systems reforms is to achieve a financially inclusive and economically empowered society. Delivering an economically empowered society hinges on strong SMEs, since account for close to 90 percent of businesses.



Therefore, facilitating SME's participation in the digital economy will enhance efficiency, extending market reach, and build their capacity to generate employment opportunities and boost economic growth. In addition, the broad-based acceptance of digital payments by SMEs will scale up products and services deployment, and provide digital footprints for improved credit services by financial service providers.

“These clearly align with the BSB initiative which seeks to establish a digital-hub and connector of platforms of businesses in Asia and beyond to Ghanaian SMEs and financial institutions. With the full implementation of the BSB initiative, Ghanaian SMEs will be able to access diversified trade opportunities as well as critical, quality ecosystem facilities such as finance, accounting, and business referrals with Singapore.



The BSB project also includes a global innovation hub to help FinTech companies develop additional innovative services and products. This component of the digital hub is very important for the Bank of Ghana.



“Currently, the Bank of Ghana and the Monetary Authority of Singapore are creating a Financial Trust Corridor (FTC), which is a dedicated ecosystem for mutual recognition and closer relationships between businesses, including SMEs, and financial institutions on the platform.



“The Trust Corridor will comprise of a governance framework and digital infrastructure for banks and FinTech companies in both countries. Participants can then refer to and utilize key information available on the platform for credit assessment, whilst adhering to domestic and international regulations, including data protection and Anti-Money Laundering requirements. Participating SMEs will have the trust of financial institutions, leading to the much needed financial sector support for SMEs growth.”



He added “The importance of this project to partner countries cannot be underestimated. While the barriers to doing business across national boundaries may be high for SMEs, digital technology has proven a leveler. It is for this reason that the partner countries have committed to harnessing the potential of digital technology to overcome hurdles to international trade and improve the global competitiveness of businesses.

With massive investment in financial sector infrastructure, a reliable and widespread telecommunication infrastructure, a biometric national ID of high coverage, a robust and resilient banking sector, and a vibrant Fintech ecosystem, the stage is set to facilitate Ghanaian SME's effective participation in the global economy, via these initiatives.



8.0 In 2020, the Bank of Ghana took another bold step to address SMEs’ access to digital merchant wallets with the creation of three (3) tier merchant account categories.



This enabling piece of policy has flexible and proportionate onboarding requirements that recognize the peculiarities of businesses within the SME category. With this supportive policy regime, Banks, SDIs, and Fintechs have been given a unique opportunity to onboard various types of SMEs for financial services.



“As the host country of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghana is also expected to play a leadership role in improving the international trade fortunes of the Continent.



Therefore, the BSB project provides another important platform towards this regional aspiration as the lessons to be learnt can be valuable to AfCFTA’s project on internationalization of SMEs. This is a shared responsibility of Ghana Government and all private sector actors, and participants at this forum have been carefully chosen to reflect this reality.”