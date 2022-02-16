Bagbin 'orders' Ofori-Atta to submit details of AirtelTigo deal, others

Speaker Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is lamenting the refusal of the Ministry of Finance to give him what he calls the necessary responses after demanding information from them in relation to the AirtelTigo deal.

This came up when the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was answering questions on the AiterlTigo deal.



Mr Owusu-Ekuful told the House “We are still in the closing obligation stage of this transaction and so all the legal, constitutional processes will be completed on the advice of the Attorney General by the end of this meeting.”



The government of Ghana in November 2021 completed the takeover of the ownership of AirtelTigo, operators of the network, Bharti Airtel disclosed in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.



“This is in further to our announcement dated October 27, 2020, and April 16, 2021, regarding Government of Ghana’s takeover of ownership of Airtel/Tigo Joint Venture. We wish to update that the transaction has been completed and 100% shares of Airtel Tigo have been transferred to the Government of Ghana,” Bharti Airtel said.



In April this year, the government of Ghana signed an agreement for the transfer of ownership of telecommunications company AirtelTigo, a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and telecom operator Millicom International Cellular SA (Tigo), which jointly operates in the country.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful signed on behalf of the government of Ghana, while Ms. Jatina Catharina Uneken-van de Vreede, Mr. Martin P Frechette, Mr. Timothy Pennington, Mr. Eric Nana Nipah and Mr. Vish Ashiagbor signed on behalf of the seller entities.



Reacting to the development after Mrs Owusu-Ekuful’s answer in Parliament on Tuesday February 15, the Speaker, Mr Bagbin said: “Entities that enter into agreement with government, we deal with government and so when you enter into those agreements with private sector or whatever we will depend on your communication and the document that you will attach to the communication as the authentic documents for our attention, I know why I am saying this.



“And so Ministry of Finance, kindly take note we have given you a number if pointers to write officially to us attaching agreements that the Minister has entered into with various agencies for us to work on.



“As at today, after one year it as not been done. We cannot depend on documents from those agencies as authentic documents to work with.



“This is a notice to Ministry of Finance , personally I have called the Ministry a number of times and we are not getting the necessary responses from them. Please take this thing seriously the judgement debts are becoming too many for the country, I will not want to be part of it. I will not work on any document that is not originating from government source.”