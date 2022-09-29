Balance our energy requirements - Bawumia tells stakeholders

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the official opening of the 5th Edition of the Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon), in Accra on Wednesday, 28 September called on stakeholders in the energy sector to accelerate the production and utilization of oil and gas reserves in Ghana.

“What this means is that even though we want to contribute to reducing emissions, we are of the view that a balance must be struck and maintained in the context of our social, economic, and environmental requirements,” he said.



He also has announced plans by the government to transition from the use of fossil fuel to renewable energy by 2070.



“Let me add that Ghana has set a target of 2070 to fully transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

"So, even though as a government, we are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070, we also have to take steps to accelerate the production and utilization of our oil and gas reserves.".



Dr. Bawumia added: “So, fossil fuels, particularly natural gas will continue to be part of Ghana’s energy mix in the short term, whilst strategies will be put in place to increase the share of renewable energy in the mix from medium to long term,”