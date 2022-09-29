0
Menu
Business

Balance our energy requirements - Bawumia tells stakeholders

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia New Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the official opening of the 5th Edition of the Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon), in Accra on Wednesday, 28 September called on stakeholders in the energy sector to accelerate the production and utilization of oil and gas reserves in Ghana.

“What this means is that even though we want to contribute to reducing emissions, we are of the view that a balance must be struck and maintained in the context of our social, economic, and environmental requirements,” he said.

He also has announced plans by the government to transition from the use of fossil fuel to renewable energy by 2070.

“Let me add that Ghana has set a target of 2070 to fully transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

"So, even though as a government, we are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070, we also have to take steps to accelerate the production and utilization of our oil and gas reserves.".

Dr. Bawumia added: “So, fossil fuels, particularly natural gas will continue to be part of Ghana’s energy mix in the short term, whilst strategies will be put in place to increase the share of renewable energy in the mix from medium to long term,”

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo