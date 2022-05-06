Ban export of crude palm oil to protect local market – Govt urged

Palm oil ban to affect prices

Ghana is a net importer of crude palm oil

Indonesia bans export of crude pan oil



Ghana risks crude palm oil shortage if Indonesia’s strike continues



Managing Director of Wilmar Africa Limited producers of Frytol, Kwame Wiafe, has urged the government to ban the export of crude palm oil export following Indonesia’s ban on crude oil export to protect the local market.



He noted that the stock Ghanaian suppliers have can only last up to 3months after which the country may be hit with a shortage.



He spoke to Citi Business News.

“A lot of the local plantation prefer selling their Crude Palm Oil outside where they will get better prices, that selling to local refineries like us.



So, I can tell you about 60% of locally produced Crude Palm Oil was being exported, so I had to go outside and bring in the stock at a higher cost.



Talking about the current ban on CPO, it is happening in other countries like Ivory Coast and Indonesia, and the likes. These countries are taking steps to assure themselves of food security because of the current situation the world finds itself in.”



“So, government could decide that in the meantime, in order to mitigate the supply risks, CPO exports should be banned. This will enable the refiners in the country to get some stock to mitigate the risk that will emanate from this ban,” he added.



Indonesia has placed a ban on palm oil exports starting from April 28, 2022, due to an ongoing shortage of cooking oil in the country.