Ban on V8s, V6s: Government must come clear on cutback gains – Lecturer

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A senior lecturer at the Faculty of Business of the Accra Technical University (ATU) has appealed to the government to come clear on the gains that would be made on the cutbacks from the ban on the use of V8s and V6s for government businesses.

It is unclear how much money will accrue from the government's programme to rationalise expenditure as contained in the 2023 budget statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to parliament last Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Mr Daniel Osabutey called on the finance minister to be categorical in telling Ghanaians the savings as a "nation we will be making on the ban on the use of V8s and V6s vehicles."

Mr Osabutey raised this concern on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

He asked who will do the monitoring of the vehicles to ensure that the V8s and V6s seen around town are used for cross-country purposes.

He said these are some of the lacunas in the policy announced by the government.

He said if care was not taken the policy will only be on paper but the implementation will be difficult.

He added that another area that will render the policy redundant is the policy to replace some of these vehicles after five years.

He called for a review of this policy to make the programme work.

According to him, the law must be amended to make the replacement of vehicles pushed to seven years.

