Ban on exportation of selected grains counterproductive – PFAG

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has bemoaned government’s decision to place a ban on the exportation of selected grains from the country.

The ban, which took effect from September 2021, was first set to expire in March this year but was subsequently moved to September 2022.



Reacting to the development in an interview, Head of Programmes and Advocacy at Peasant Farmers Association, Charles Nyaaba, described the ban as counterproductive.



He explained that the ban on the exportation of selected grains such as maize, rice, soybeans and other grains, has negatively impacted farmers' produce and customers in the local market.



“The ban ends in September, and we do not expect the government to renew it. What government can do as a country hosting the secretariat of AfCFTA in that area is rather to open it, so we are able to trade with our neighbouring countries and subsidize grains for the industry,” he stressed in an interview with Citi Business News.



“There are grains in parts of the country, but no one is buying them from farmers because the road networks are bad. Government should rather invest in the road sector. When we do that, we will be good to go,” Nyaaba advised.



Meanwhile, concerns about food security have been a major topic on the minds of Ghanaians and farmers for some time now.

Some stakeholders have already cautioned about imminent food shortage across the country if stringent measures are not adopted by government.



