Ban on freedoms of expression, assembly and demonstration the greatest setback to Ghana’s democracy

Some NDC protestors

Source: Respect My Vote Movement

Pressure group Respect My Vote Movement has condemned a court ruling banning citizens from exercising their rights to freedoms of expression, assembly, and demonstration against the invalid declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect in the 2020 Presidential Elections in Ghana.

The ban, RMV says, is retrogressive to Ghana’s democracy.



Ghana’s Electoral Commission led by Mrs. Jean Mensa declared three different presidential election results on 9th, 10th, and 15th December bringing the hard-earned good reputation of Ghana’s Electoral Commission into disrepute thereby making Ghana a subject of international embarrassment and mockery.



As if that was not enough government is using both the Ghana Police Service and the courts to further suppress the rights of citizens.



The recent court ruling, harassment, and prosecution of citizens including members of parliament are the greatest setback to Ghana’s democracy since its inception. This is because the judiciary which should be a shield of victims of human rights abuses and a fountain of justice has rather become a dangerous engine of suppression in the hands of the government.

Respect My Vote Movement observes that Nana Akufo-Addo throughout his life as an activist orchestrated, led, and participated in all manner of protests and demonstrations in this country. Unfortunately, his government is the worse culprit of human rights abuses in Ghana under the fourth republic.



We are calling on the United Nations Rapporteur on Human Rights, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and all well-meaning Ghanaians and friends of Ghana to keep an eye on the government of Ghana’s suppression of fundamental human rights and freedoms through state security forces and the courts.



Ghanaians must rise up against this tyranny because the signs are clear on the wall that the illegitimate president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo is determined to suffocate Ghanaians and make Ghana like other countries where there is no respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms.

