Ban on importation of tilapia still in force - Hawa Koomson

Tilapia smuggled into Ghana through land borders

You'll be dealt with by law, Hawa Koomson to tilapia smugglers



Fisheries Ministry partners with security agencies to end importation of tilapia



The smuggling of tilapia into the country through land borders remains one of the challenges in the fisheries sector.



These imported tilapia are mostly sold at a cheaper price at border towns including Elubo and Aflao.



Following this development, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has reiterated the ban on the importation of tilapia into the country.

She stressed that her outfit was working tirelessly with security agencies to stop the importation of tilapia into the country illegally.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Volta Catch Tilapia Depot in Accra on Friday, February 4, Mavis Hawa Koomsoon said, persons found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.



She said, "Let me make it clear that the ban on the importation of tilapia is still in force. The ministry will work hand-in-hand with the security agencies to stop the illegal importation of tilapia into the country.”



"Anybody caught importing tilapia illegally into the country will be dealt with in accordance with the law," Mavis Hawa Koomson added.