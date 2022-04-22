1
Banana exporters lament negative impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis on exports

Fri, 22 Apr 2022

Exporters of bananas are lamenting the negative impact of the Russian-Ukraine crisis on their businesses.

According to the exporters, the war has compelled suppliers from Latin America to Eastern Europe to divert their supply to traditional exports in Western Europe where Ghanaian exporters control portions of the market

Secretary of the banana exporters association, George Kporye, stated that the situation is causing fruit exporters from Ghana to run at a loss.

According to him, “the Eastern European market supplies Ukraine with about 1.8 to 2million tonnes of bananas a year. The main European market is controlled and so you cannot just deliver what you want. Because of the war, our fruits are not able to go through to these European countries.”

He lamented the rising costs of inputs such as fertilizers whose prices have skyrocketed in recent times, adding that a decrease in prices will affect producers.

“This is a perishable product and anything that we cannot export, means that we can’t have them. What it will mean is that it will affect production and export volumes will considerably reduce and sustaining the plantations will become a major problem.

