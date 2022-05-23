Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

The Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Committee has reviewed the policy rate by 200 basis points from 17 percent to 19 percent.

Governor of the central bank, Dr Ernest Addison speaking at the press conference on Monday May 23 explained the move is meant to stem down inflation which has been surging in recent months.

The inflation rate for April this year currently stands at 23.6 percent - the highest recorded in 18 years, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.