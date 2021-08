Bank of Ghana revises directive for banks, SDI’s Mergers and Acquisitions

The Bank of Ghana Headquaters

The Bank of Ghana is set to revise a directive with regards to Mergers and Acquisitions for Banks and Special Deposit Taking institutions operating in the country.

In business, mergers and acquisitions are often allowed for the injection of more capital into a particular business or entity to better position it for strategic growth.



According to the central bank, the revised directive is aimed at safeguarding the interest of depositors, creditors and the entire financial sector as a whole.



The document by the central bank will be a revision of the 2018 Mergers and Acquisitions Directive which will properly reflect the current market developments and address teething concerns of industry and donor communities.