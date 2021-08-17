Bank of Ghana wins Central Bank of the Year Award

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, flanked by his deputies

Source: GNA

Bank of Ghana has been adjudged the Central Bank of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine, which unveiled the winners of the 2021 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) on Monday.

The awards attracted over 300,000 entries on the website and across social media platforms, as well as submissions via email and physical posts from Africans across the continent and in Diaspora.



The Winners emerged through a keenly contested 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions – using supporting evidence and voting considerations in their final decisions to decide the African Business Leadership Awards 2021 winners.



The online voting was responsible for sixty-five percentage points and supporting evidence was responsible for 35% in the final selection process for the 2021 winners.



The winners were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group after the editorial board reviewed the collated votes and supporting documents received to bolster the nominations.



The Publisher, Dr Giami, while unveiling the list of winners, made a special note of congratulations to all nominees in the categories and affirmed that each nominee is worthy of recognition and commendation for their selfless services to nation-building.

In his speech, the publisher said the 2021 Africa Business Leadership Award (ABLA) celebrates grit, purpose, and impact in Africa’s business environment, especially in what continues to be a difficult period for most people due to the impact of coronavirus.



He further added that the leaders who have emerged winners in the various categories have exhibited these celebrated attributes in admirable capacities and are deserving of great accolade.



Kwadwo Safo Junior, CEO, Kantanka Group Ghana was the winner of Young Business Leader of the Year award.



All winners and their runners-up shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honour at the 6th Invest in Africa Summit (Virtual), which is scheduled to hold on September 16 – 17, 2021.