Bank of Ghana wins Central Banking’s Fintech Policy of the Year Award 2022

Dr Ernest Addison 480x430 1121212 Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

The Bank of Ghana has won the Central Banking’s FinTech Policy of the Year Award 2022, following the Bank’s remarkable development of a Supervisory Intelligence Platform to streamline the collection and analysis of granular data from regulated FinTechs.

The platform also enhances the Bank’s capabilities for evidence-based policy interventions in the dynamic digital financial service ecosystem.

Commenting on the award, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, said, “On behalf of the Board, Management, and staff of the Bank of Ghana, I accept the FinTech and

RegTech Global Awards for the FinTech Policy of the Year Award 2022 category, with honour and pride.”

He said the purpose of innovation was not to follow trends; but to create solutions that are unique, tailored, and adaptable to one’s ecosystem.

“I wish to express the Bank’s gratitude to Central Banking for the recognition of this innovative policy tool, which was borne out of our quest to promote inclusive innovation in a safe and secure environment,” Dr Addison said.

He lauded the efforts of the Bank’s FinTech and Innovation Office for the development of the tool in-house.

“I believe this award will spur us to develop additional innovative ways to further enhance regulation and supervision of Ghana’s thriving digital financial service ecosystem,” he added.

Central Banking unveiled the winners of its Fifth Annual FinTech RegTech Global Awards on 14th June 2022, recognising the technological achievements of central banks, supervisors, and commercial tech providers worldwide.

