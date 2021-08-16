Bank of Ghana wins central bank of the year award

The Bank of Ghana

African Leadership Magazine has unveiled the winners in the 12 categories of the 2021 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) while thanking everyone who submitted nominations and participated in the voting process.

The keenly contested awards attracted over 300, 000 entries on the website and across social media platforms, as well as submissions via email and physical posts from Africans across the continent and in Diaspora.



All winners and their runners-up shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honour at the 6th Invest in Africa Summit (Virtual), which is scheduled to hold on September 16 – 17, 2021, from 3.00 pm – 5.00 pm (GMT) daily, with the theme: Africa 4.0: Redefining Growth, Sustainability, and Innovation.



The Winners emerged through a keenly contested 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions – using supporting evidence and voting considerations in their final decisions to decide the African Business Leadership Awards 2021 winners.



The online voting was responsible for sixty-five percentage points and supporting evidence was responsible for 35% in the final selection process for the 2021 winners.



The winners were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine, Dr. Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group after the editorial board reviewed the collated votes and supporting documents received to bolster the nominations.



The Publisher, Dr. Giami, while unveiling the list of winners, made a special note of congratulations to all nominees in the categories and affirmed that each nominee is worthy of recognition and commendation for their selfless services to nation-building.



In his speech, the publisher said the 2021 Africa Business Leadership Award (ABLA) celebrates grit, purpose, and impact in Africa’s business environment, especially in what continues to be a difficult period for most people due to the impact of coronavirus.



He further added that the leaders who have emerged winners in the various categories have exhibited these celebrated attributes in admirable capacities and are deserving of great accolade.



Below is the list of winners as unveiled by the group:



AFRICAN BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR



Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Africa, Nigeria – Winner



Simphiwe Tshabalala, CEO, Standard Bank Group, South Africa – Runner up

AFRICAN FEMALE BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR



Patience Akyianu, Chief Executive Officer, Hollard Group in Ghana – Winner



Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch, CEO, Aksal Group, Morocco – Runner up



AFRICAN REGULATOR OF THE YEAR



Poppy Khoza, CEO of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) – Winner



Silver Mugisha, CEO Uganda Water and Sewerage Corporation – Runner Up



Brima Baluwa Koroma, Executive Chairman, Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Sierra Leone – Runner up



BUSINESS FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR



Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State, Nigeria Winner



Alan Winde, Premier, Western Cape Province, South Africa Runner up



CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR



Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Governor, Bank of Mauritius – Winner

Caroline Abel, Governor, Central Bank of Seychelles – Runner up



AFRICA TRADE AND INVESTMENT MINISTER OF THE YEAR



Nevin Jameh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Small Industries, Egypt – Winner



AmadouHott, Minister for the Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Senegal – Runner up



AFRICAN LOCAL CONTENT ICON AWARD



Simbi Wabote, CEO, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board



CENTRAL BANK OF THE YEAR



Bank of Ghana



AFRICAN CEO OF THE YEAR



Benedict Peters, CEO, Aiteo Group, Nigeria – Winner



Rebecca Mbithi, CEO, Family Bank, Kenya – Runner up



YOUNG BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

Kwadwo Safo Junior, CEO, Kantanka Group Ghana – Winner



Uzair Essack, CEO, Riyp, South Africa – Runner up



AFRICAN CSR & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IMPACT AWARD



Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) – Winner



Equatorial Guinea LNG Holdings – Runner up



AFRICAN BRAND OF THE YEAR



Ethiopian Airlines – Winner



Eat’n’Go Africa – Runner up



AFRICAN COMPANY OF THE YEAR



Kiira Motors Corporation Uganda Winner



Vodafone Ghana Runner up



INDUSTRY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Kwame Osei-Prempeh, Group CEO, Ghana Oil Company Limited – Winner



Sabah M. Mashaly, Managing Director, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), Egypt – Runner up



About African Leadership Magazine:



The African Leadership magazine is published by African Leadership (UK) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. The magazine focuses on bringing Africa’s best to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective; while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.



Since its maiden edition, African Leadership Magazine has grown to become a leading pan-African flagship leadership-focused publication read by over 1, 200, 000 targeted international investors, business executives, government policymakers, and multilateral agencies Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, Europe, and the U.S.



It is distributed at major international and African Leadership events around the world. The magazine has over 1000,000 subscribers/Followers on Facebook and a virile readership on other social media platforms.



It is a niche and unbiased African voice born out of a desire to tell the African story from an African perspective by focusing on individuals and corporates known for their legacy-based approach to leadership.



