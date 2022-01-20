Bankers hopeful more Ghanaians will get their Ghana Card before July 1 for BoG directive

Ghana Card is going to be accepted as the form of identification for financial transactions

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Bankers Association, John Awuah has expressed optimism that more Ghanaians will be able to obtain their Ghana Card before July 1 this year which is the deadline for the directive by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) that only Ghana Card is going to be accepted as the form of identification for financial transactions.

Speaking on the Sunrise show on 3FM Thursday, January 20, with host Alfred Ocansey he said “We believe that between now till June people would have gotten their Ghana cards.



“Bank of Ghana is our regulator and before this directive comes out we would have done our checks. We have some months to July 1 so I think efforts will be put in to complete the process.”



“Bank of Ghana will be monitoring the process with which the NIA carries out its process. We are getting everything ready to validate and verify the cards when they are presented in our facility.”



In furtherance of its objective of ensuring the safety of the financial system, the Bank of Ghana pursuant to Regulation 7 of the National Identity Register, 2012 (L.I. 2111), hereby directs that with effect from 1st July 2022, the Ghana Card shall be the only identification card that will be used to undertake transactions at all Bank of Ghana licensed and regulated financial institutions.



These include Banks; ii. Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions; iii. Non-Deposit-Taking Financial Institutions; iv. Payment Service Providers and Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers; v. Forex Bureaus and Credit Reference Bureaus.



In line with this Notice, Section 30 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) and Regulation 12 of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 1987), all financial institutions shall take steps to update customer records with the Ghana Card.

“Customers of Bank of Ghana regulated financial institutions are therefore advised to update their records with their respective financial institutions with the Ghana Card in line with this Notice.



“For KYC purposes, the National Identification Authority verification transaction platform will be integrated into the Bank of Ghana’s financial monitoring platform.



This is to ensure that all financial transactions performed within the ecosystem are linked to one identity and information, and unique codes for the transactions are shared with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to facilitate the identification of initiators/beneficiaries for track and trace purposes.



This will include but is not limited to transactions by i. Banks; ii. Non-bank Financial Institutions; and iii. Mobile Money Operators (MMOs).



“The Public is to note that no other form of identification will be accepted for financial transactions in all Bank of Ghana regulated financial institutions after the effective date stated above,” the BoG said.