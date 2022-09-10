Banknotes with portraits of Queen Elizabeth II remain a legal tender - Bank of England

File Photo of Britain currencies

The Bank of England has noted that all banknotes including coins bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender despite her demise.

It also noted that an announcement on existing banknotes will be issued by the central bank after the official 10-day mourning of the queen.



“Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender,” Bloomberg quoted the Bank of England to have said.



"An announcement on existing paper money issued by the U.K.’s central bank will be made after the official 10-day mourning period has ended. The Royal Mint, which is the official maker of British coins, said all coins with her portrait 'remain legal tender and in circulation', with more information to come later," Bloomberg stated.



This comes after an earlier report by The Mirror that all currencies with the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II will be replaced with King Charles III's following his ascension to the throne.



The phasing out of the currencies bearing Queen Elizabeth’s image is expected to be gradual.



Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral.

She died at the age of 96.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











ESA/BB