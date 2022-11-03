Bawumia can't run away from economic mess – Anti-graft campaigner

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Anti-corruption campaigner Appiah Kubi, has added Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, chair of the economic management team, to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, as those who must leave office over Ghana's messed-up economy.

According to the anti-graft campaigner, the vice president cannot be forgiven when it comes to the mismanagement of the economy.



He said the vice president, as the head of the EMT, also played a role in the gross mismanagement of the economy, which, in his view, has led to people losing confidence in Ghana's economy.



It is under the watch of the vice president that all rating agencies downgraded Ghana's economy to Caa2, he noted.



Mr Appiah Kubi added Dr Bawumia to the list while reacting to rumours from the vice president's camp that he was not allowed to do his work.



He spoke on Accra100.5FM’s mid-day news on Wednesday, 2 November 2022.

He said for the past six years, the vice president and the two finance ministers have supervised the dwindling fortunes of the economy.



These people have been at the helm of affairs and the country is suffering and Ghanaians have nothing to show due to economic challenges, he noted.



He said, now everybody is suffering from the skyrocketing price of food, high inflation rate, cedi depreciation and soaring petroleum prices.



Mr Appiah Kubi also added that in all these, the vice president remains the head of the EMT.



He noted that the buck stops with the vice president when it comes to the management of the economy.

“The vice president has no excuse for mismanaging the economy and he cannot jump ship when people are baying for the blood of the ministers,” Mr Appiah-Kubi charged.



EDITOR'S NOTE & APOLOGY: ClassFMonline.com had earlier mistaken anti-graft campaigner Appiah Kubi for the NPP MP for Asante-Akim North, Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, and attributed some comments made by the former to the latter.



We sincerely apologise to the MP for the error and any inconvenience caused him as a result of our earlier mistake.