Dr. Bawumia clarifies job creation numbers report

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Office of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has refuted myjoyonline.com report that Mr. Bawumia has said “these days there are jobs everywhere.”

In a statement the Vice President’s office stated that the report by Joyfm is a complete misrepresentation of what Mr. Bawumia said at Mpraeso in the Eastern region.



“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a quote in a myjoyonline.com news report titled: “We’ve created 2.1 million jobs unlike the NDC who created unemployment – Dr. Bawumia”, which was published on Saturday April 7, 2023.



“The story quoted Dr. Bawumia as saying: “During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment, BUT THESE DAYS THERE ARE JOBS EVERYWHERE,” the Vice President’s Office indicated.



The Office continued: “The Office of the Vice President wishes to state for record that portions of the quote were fabricated, as nowhere in the Vice President’s address at Mpraeso did he say, “these days there are jobs everywhere,” as was reported by myjoyonline.com and shared by its social media handles.”

According to them, the Office finds it strange that comments Mr. Bawumia did not utter “found their way in the story and attributed to him in a direct quote.”



“The misrepresentation is still highlighted on some social media platforms of multimedia such as Joy News.



“We have been compelled to set the records straight, as many unsuspecting readers may not have the benefit of the full address of the Vice President’s address. We ask that a media house of the stature of JoyFM retract and delete the fabricated quotes and apologize for what can only be described as unprofessional conduct on the part of some of its employees who engaged in this fabrication.”