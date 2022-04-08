Bawumia failed to address pertinent issues on the state of Ghana's economy – Terkper

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, has argued that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘missed the boat’ in addressing pertinent issues that bothers both Ghanaians and the economy.



Vice President Bawumia on Thursday, April 7 delivered a public lecture on the economy at the NPP’s TESCON event at Kasoa in the central region.



Reacting to Dr Bawumia's much-anticipated address, Seth Terkper in his view described the vice president's address as an anti-climax.



He explained that, “without talking about the nuisance taxes that should have gone [which is the sacrifice that Ghanaians are making] is unfair to the people of Ghana because ESLA levies have been increased twice.”

“I’m saying that we’re missing the opportunity to attend to the next crisis through the stabilization as a result of the arithmetic if you like the financial engineering that is currently taking place,” he is quoted by Accra-based Asaaseradio.com.



He, however, added that the Vice President who is the Head of Economic Management of government should have given more solutions in his address.



“For the first time, we have seen less bullishness. The Finance Minister has acknowledged that the country is going through a crisis. The president has also acknowledged that we’re going through a crisis; we heard that from the vice-president but as the head of the economic management team, he was to give us more than even the finance minister or the president…,” the former finance minister said.



“When we had the single spine, the abrupt gas shortage from Nigeria which gave us the power crisis; when we had all of those things, my boss [President Mahama] acknowledged it and I went to Parliament to tell the country what we were going to do with it under his [Mahama’s] direction so that was what we expected,” he added.



He continued, “So if the vice-president was mounting the stage, for heaven’s sake [for five years] of managing the economy, you go back to 2016 to do comparisons? We expected an address to the nation, not to a partisan group … but the speech itself should have been more reflective.”



“We expected more and the presentation was just an anticlimax,” Seth Terpker indicated.