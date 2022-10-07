10
Bawumia is an unmitigated disaster - Prof Hanke backs Mahama's aide

Professor Steve Hanke And Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia121212 Professor Steve Hanke and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the performance of the economy under his watch.

Prof Hanke believes that Dr. Bawumia has been an “unmitigated disaster” at the helm of Ghana’s economy.

In a tweet referencing a GhanaWeb story where Felix Kwakye Ofosu has made a similar comment, the US-based economist said he could not agree more with that position.

“Former Deputy Communications Minister Kwakye Ofosu calls #Ghana's VP Bawumia an "unmitigated disaster." I couldn't agree more. Today, I measure Ghana's inflation at a punishing 87%/yr. That's more than 2.5 TIMES the official rate,” Prof Stave Hanke tweeted.

This is not the first time Professor Hanke has hit hard at Dr. Bawumia who doubles as the de facto head of the Economic Management Team (EMT).

In a September 20 tweet, the professor identified the Vice President as the cause of the country’s problems.

According to him, even though the Vice President rode on the back of coming to solve the problems of the country, he is rather doing the opposite by creating problems.

Professor Hanke was commenting on the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar.

“#Ghana's VP Bawumia says he's 'into politics to help people solve problems.' SPOILER ALERT: Bawumia is the one CREATING the problems. Today, I measure GHA's inflation at a stunning 81%/yr, nearly 2.5 TIMES the official rate,” he tweeted.



