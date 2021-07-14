Bawumia launches digital service and revenue collection platform

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

• Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the digital payment and collection platform

• The platform will make it easy for all citizens and visitors to make payments with convenience



• He also said this will make it possible to get rid of the ‘Goro boys’ in the system



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the Ghana.Gov.gh in Accra on July 14, 2021.



It is a digital service and revenue collection platform, which has been created to provide a single point of access to the Government of Ghana’s services to the public sector.



According to the vice president, this will help reduce the corruption and illegal activities involved in procuring a document or service from government agencies in the country.

“The interaction of citizens with government has historically been a frustrating experience for most of our population. The bureaucracy is daunting and has resulted in a culture of paying bribes and engaging middlemen known as ‘goro boys’ to obtain basic services such as passports and drivers licenses.



"There is also the problem of people having to travel to Accra or other regional capital to apply for mini-government services and then there is a problem of leakages of government revenue as cash payments find themselves in the pockets of the wrong people rather than government accounts,” he said this while delivering the keynote address at the Launch of the Ghana.Gov.gh.



He explained that the new platform is being introduced to address all these hindrances to ensure accountability which could help rope in revenue.



“Ghana.gov.gh is a payment and revenue collection platform that provide a sing point of access to all services of ministries, departments and agencies of the government. The platform is available to all citizens and non-residents of Ghana and can be accessed online at www.ghana.gov.gh or by dialling a short code *222#on any mobile phone whether it is a smartphone or a yam phone,” he added.



Meanwhile, the new digital service payment and collection platform are in pursuit of the government’s vision of digitizing the economy and modernizing the way the government pays its bills and collecting fees and charges for the benefit of all citizens, residents and visitors.