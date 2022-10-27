0
Bawumia must resign as head of Economic Management Team – Minority

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the resignation of Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT).

According to the Minority, the Vice President has failed as the head of the Economic Management Team in the wake of the economic crunch being experienced by Ghana under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Minority is of the view that the Vice President, as the head of the team, has failed to live up to the expectation of Ghanaians in managing the economy.

The Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Dr Casiel Ato Forson, made this demand on Tuesday, October 25 2022, speaking in an interview with the media after some eight Majority Members of Parliament demanded the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

He asserted that it is under the watch of the Vice President, who is an economist, that the dollar is galloping against the cedi.

“It is under his reign as the head of the Economic Management Team that Ghanaians are experiencing the worst form of economic hardships,” Dr Ato Forson said.

He said the price of everything in the country has quadrupled under the watchful eyes of the Vice President.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region argued that it is not worth it to continue to have the Vice President serve as the head of the EMT.

He said the Vice President has proven to be incompetent in serving as the head of the Economic Management Team.

