Bawumia not shying away from 'breaking silence' on cedi depreciation, economy – Boako

Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako has indicated that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not shying away from 'breaking his silence' on the sustained depreciation of the cedi since the start of the year.



According to him, Dr Bawumia who is head of the Economic Management Team has been engaging in crunch discussions on the current state of the economy and the way forward.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on March 22, 2022, Dr. Gideon Boako said despite calls by some Ghanaians for the vice president to address the crisis, he will do so at an opportune time.

“Whether he [Dr. Bawumia] is going to speak, I don’t think there is any rush in that. The Vice President has always been speaking on the economy. And he will definitely speak. Even yesterday [Monday], he spoke in Ho, and he took a bite at the economy. So, I don’t see anything to suggest that the Vice President doesn’t want to speak on the economy,” he is quoted to have said by citinewsroom.com



“People want to hear his voice any time there seem to be a downturn in the economy,” Boako argued.



He added; “If you look at what is happening now, the government is not sleeping on it. There have been serious discussions. The economic management team has been up and doing. What is important is that, whether it is the Vice President or the Minister [of Finance] or the President who is speaking, there ought to be some reliable solutions. That is what Ghanaians are looking for. Ghanaians want results.”



Meanwhile, Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday took a swipe at the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia over the depreciation of the cedi and current economic challenges.



Speaking at the launch of the TEIN [Tertiary Education Institution Network] App held at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, John Dramani Mahama said the country was facing unprecedented hardship.

“Ghana is facing hardship on a scale never witnessed in the 30-year history of our Fourth Republic. General incompetence, corruption, and waste of scarce resources have combined to make life simply unbearable for the generality of Ghanaians,” the former president said.



He also indicated that the depreciation of the cedi against the US Dollar has somewhat rendered Dr. Bawumia ‘missing’.



“The dollar has rather arrested him. So, we are looking for him. We can’t find him. I asked IGP if he had the key so that we could find where our Vice President was, and he said he doesn’t have it and doesn’t know his whereabouts,” John Mahama jabbed.