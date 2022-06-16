0
Menu
Business

Bawumia opens first GCB Bank branch in North East Region

79689839 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cutting the ribbon

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, joined the management and staff of GCB Bank PLC as well as the Chiefs and People of Nelerigu for the opening of GCB Bank's first branch in the North East Region in the regional capital, Nalerigu.

This is the first-ever commercial bank in Nalerigu and its adjoining communities.

The new bank according to Dr Bawumia will offer petty traders and farmers in and around communities in Nalerigu closer access to financial inclusion and solutions, which hitherto, were far from their reach.

“This was what our government envisaged when we decided to create six more regions to decentralise and quicken the rate of development for excluded communities,” Dr Bawumia stated.

He described as refreshing to note that many communities in the newly created regions are having access to services which previously eluded them and also receiving their fair share of national infrastructure development.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits