Bawumia outlines policies helping alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians

Bawumia speaks at a party event

He outlines expenditures made to cushion Ghanaians



The event was organised by TESCON



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has outlined some policies that the Nana Akufo-Addo's government, has rolled out to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians after the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Acknowledging the hardships and sufferings of Ghanaians during a TESCON event organised in the Central Region on Thursday, April 7, 2021, the Vice President stated that the increase in fuel prices and a general increase in the cost of goods are difficult realities brought about partly by the pandemic.



“The economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that we are going through difficult times, this is the reality. Our economy is experiencing rising prices of fuel and virtually all commodities. Prices are on the rise.



“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the economic circumstances of virtually every country in the world. Today, our economy is witnessing rising prices of fuel and virtually all commodities like bread, rice, sugar, sachet water, cement, iron rods and so on. From Malata market to Abofu market, to Techiman market, to Takoradi market, circle to Kpando and everywhere across the country, prices are on the rise…these are the stark realities that confront us today,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He added that, while in opposition, the NPP promised to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.



He noted that the record shows that the NPP government under the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo is a government that is predisposed and committed to reducing the suffering of Ghanaians.



Over the last five years, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said, the government has implemented measures to alleviate or mitigate the suffering of Ghanaians.



He listed some of the measures as follows:



1. We have paid the bills of some $1 billion annually in excess capacity charges) to keep the lights on and “dumsor” away.



2. Reduced electricity tariffs cumulatively by 10.9% compared to a cumulative increase of 264% under the previous government.

3. Provided free water for households for a year during COVID-19.



4. Provided free electricity for lifeline users and a 50%reduction for other users for a year. The electricity tariffs over the last five years have seen the lowest increase for any five year period over the last thirty years!



5. We Doubled the Capitation Grant (From GH¢4.5 to GH¢10) for basic schools.



6. Created jobs and stopped the freeze on recruitment in the public sector. Hundreds of thousands of people have been recruited.



7. Unlike the private sector which laid off thousands of workers and reduced salaries., there were no layoffs of public sector workers during COVID. An additional 58,000 nurses recruited on a permanent basis.



8. Increased the share of the DACF to persons with disabilities by 50%.

9. Exempted Kayayei from market tolls.



10. Expanded the LEAP by 150,000 beneficiaries.



11. Expanded School Feeding from 1.6 million children to 2.1 million children, and also increased the amount spent on each child by 25 percent.



12. Restored Teacher Training Allowances.



13. Restored Nursing Training Allowances.



14. Established the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) of 100,000 graduates to build the job skills of our graduates to be absorbed into the workforce.

"These are programs we have continued with notwithstanding the current challenges which has resulted in sometimes delays in payments," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed.







