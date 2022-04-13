Bawumia’s cedi depreciation has been arrested comment backed by data – Spokesperson

Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Bawumia

Dr. Gideon Boako says Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's speech was backed with data

He said his comments about cedi being stabilised were also backed with data



He noted the cedi was better managed at the time Bawumia spoke



Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for the Vice President, has indicated that, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s comment that the government had stabilised the cedi against major currencies was backed by data.



According to him, at the time the Vice President made the claim, the cedi was better managed even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, something that was not done during the Mahama-NDC administration.



Dr. Boako further noted that, the Vice President's comments “passed the test of truth” because “the context in which the Vice President spoke at the time was not wrong.”



“So, if he [Bawumia] says we have arrested the rate of depreciation at the time, the evidence and data at the time supported that… so that was a factual statement to make. But as to whether or not you are able to hold on to that is something else.

“Basically, he was talking about the rate of depreciation. Definitely, if any economist is making a comment, it was right for the economist to say that the speed at which the currency depreciates has slowed down,” he observed.



Dr. Gideon Boako is of the view that the current performance of the cedi cannot be compared to the period under which the Vice President made that statement.



“The fact that he made a statement that is factual. That is data. If you are speaking to data, you speak to data,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV, Monday.



Bawumia arrested by dollar – Mahama



Former President John Mahama recently sought the whereabouts of Bawumia amidst the increasing cost of living and worrying state of the country’s economy.



Mahama said, “so we are looking for him. We can’t find him. I asked IGP if he had the key so that we could find where our Vice President was, and he said he doesn’t have it and doesn’t know his whereabouts.”