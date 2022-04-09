3
Menu
Business

Bawumia's lecture lacked 'strategies' to deal with challenges - Economist

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.jpeg Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

An Economist and Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Lord Mensah has described the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s lecture on the Economy as timely looking at the country’s current economic situation, but lacks measures and strategies to deal with it.

He mentioned some key issues such as high exchange rate, Russian-Ukraine war among others as issues already in the public domain.

What is needed therefore are the mechanisms put in place to address these emerging problems.

Professor Mensah noted that though some of the measures have already been announced by the Bank of Ghana, ”it was the duty of the Vice President to tell Ghanaians where the country is with those measures and the yields so far.” He was speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show.

Professor Lord Mensah said the Vice President’s submission on the high deficit and how to plug revenue loopholes is welcoming.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Nigerian football legend blames weather for 'defeat' to Ghana
Black Stars coach wants Hudson-Odoi, Mohammed Salisu for World Cup
We are ready for Assin North by-election - Asiedu Nketia
Ghana abstains from vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council
Bawumia no longer in his comfort zone – UG Lecturer
Gabby tackles Morgan over Judge Jackson’s confirmation as US Supreme Court Justice
Related Articles: