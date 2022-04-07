Bawumia’s lecture will be low on real issues, high on ridiculous excuses – Kwakye Ofosu

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Bawumia expected to speak on the economy

Bawumia has been under pressure to speak about the economy



Bawumia fights the accusation that he has abandoned economics for digitization



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama believes nothing but excuses will come out of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s long-awaited April 7 address on the economy.



Kwakye Ofosu had been among the vocal proponents calling on Bawumia to speak on the economy in his position as head of the government’s Economic Management Team, EMT.



With about 24 hours to the event scheduled to take place at Kasoa Millennium City, in the Central Regional, Kwakye Ofosu via a social media post outlined the ideal issues Bawumia should touch on but he believes they are so overwhelming, Bawuiia will resort to giving ridiculous excuses.

“Incessant pressure has finally smoked Bawumia out of his rat hole after running away from economic commentary like a plague,” his post read before he outlined a series of economic lows achieved with Bawumia as EMT head.



He cited among others, worst public debt, worst budget deficit, worst debt to GDP ratio, unprecedented accrual of arrears, unparalleled economic hardships, the rising cost of living and dozens of killer taxes.



His post continued: “In light of this, expect him to be limited to ridiculous excuse-making to shirk responsibility for the economic catastrophe and the falsification of economic theories in an attempt to explain away his disastrous performance as the very worst Head of the Economic Management Team.



“He will run back into his favourite rat hole because we will be ready,” the post concluded.



