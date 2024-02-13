Bawumia’s policies are a set of unfulfilled old promises – Awingobit

Samson Asaki-Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki-Awingobit, has expressed disappointment in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's vision statement, describing it as a rehashing of unfulfilled promises.

The New Patriotic Party presidential candidate addressed the nation on Wednesday, February 7, outlining some policies he plans to implement if elected president.



He pledged to leverage technology and the private sector to create sustainable jobs, generate revenue and establish systems to advance Ghana into the modern global economy.



He further promised to abolish the E-Levy, which imposes a charge on all electronic and mobile money transactions exceeding GH¢100 per day, and align Ghana's port charges with Togo's to curb the smuggling of goods.



However, Awingobit has asserted that although the policies announced by the Vice President were not bad, they were not new.

To him, the candidate merely reiterated promises the government had previously made but failed to fulfil.



He was speaking in an interview with Rainbowradioonline.com.



"The promise to introduce a system where businesses would be audited not more than once; the policy to use the Ghana Card to acquire a passport, and the others are all good, but we would have to sign a social contract with him and ensure that we hold him to account on these promises if he is elected as president.



"We are here to listen, analyse, and go into the future. The rest of the political parties will also come with their manifestos. At the end of the day, Ghanaians, we will sign a social contract with them so that at the end of the day, whoever wins, we will hold the person to account," he said.