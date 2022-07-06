9
Bawumia to address IMF decision on July 14

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to address the nation on the government’s decision to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic rescue programme.

This will be during the official launch of the collaboration between Accra Business School and South East Technological University Ireland.

In announcing the development, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko wrote: “the Vice President is expected to speak on Ghana’s decision to go to the IMF at this event.”

President Akufo-Addo on July 1 ordered the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the Fund.

The move has since divided public opinion. While some welcomed the decision, others have criticized the government for not remaining committed to its decision not to return to the Fund earlier.

Meanwhile, an IMF team has arrived in the country to begin the first engagement process. The team is led by Carlo Sdralevich, who is the mission chief for the country.

Mr Sdralevich in statement said: “The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.”

