Bayport Savings and Loans re-enters capital market with a GH¢50m bond issuance to strengthen customer support

Some officials of Bayport Savings and Loans

Source: Bayport Savings and Loans

Bayport Savings and Loans has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of persistent economic challenges and achieved significant milestones in the first half of 2023.

As a result, the market responded with strong demand to Bayport’s latest bond issuance, despite the institution’s absence from the market for several years.



The funds obtained were directed towards the company’s assets, leading to a 2% increase in our loan advances compared to this time last year. Additionally, its overall asset base expanded by 6%.



Performance driver



Bayport’s overall profitability was positively impacted by an improvement in its impairment position. This was achieved through several initiatives in the collections space. These included refining the processes for reinstating lapsed loans, enhancing field collection operations and the recommencement of sales after a period of non-activity due to macroeconomic factors. These measures improved our provision coverages and, consequently, performance.



Our Digital Journey



Since Bayport’s digital journey commenced three years ago, all back-office operational staff and agents had been fully trained to use the new applications that have improved loan turnaround time and customer experience.

In addition, a self-service e-money platform was launched as one of the self-service customer channels to facilitate Bayport’s migration to a cashless operation. Other initiatives on the digital journey include the launch of self-origination via WhatsApp and USSD, a solution that will enable customers to apply for a loan using their phones.



“With digitisation we are transforming our business to grow rapidly and sustainably, while providing first-class financial solutions for our customers,” says Akwasi Aboagye, CEO of Bayport Savings and Loans. “Through these and other initiatives, Bayport continues to take the lead in the savings and loans sector.”



Bayport also maintained its number-one position in the government payroll-lending space.



ESG highlights



• Finalised the Client Protection Charter, underscoring an unwavering commitment to safeguarding and prioritising the interests of customers.



• Successfully inaugurated an employee-led corporate social investment (CSI) initiative.

BAYPORT MANAGEMENT LTD (BML)



Bayport Management Ltd (BML) is the holding company of subsidiaries operating in eight countries in Africa and Latin America: Botswana, Colombia, Ghana, Mozambique, Mexico, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.



Bayport has an extensive footprint of more than 400 branches in Africa and Latin America, in addition to a variety of digital customer channels that enable the delivery of a broad range of financial solutions.



The group of companies provides financial solutions to formally and informally employed individuals in emerging markets who are unable to access traditional banking services. Initially, Bayport provided unsecured personal loans only, but in recent years the company has branched out into insurance and savings products.



Bayport gives effect to its financial inclusion mission by embracing technology, product leadership and innovation, striving to become the leading developing markets financial solutions